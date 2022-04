CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- The Cortland Police Department and Trumbull Action Group Drug Task Force will hold a drive-thru drug take back event next Saturday, April 9.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the police department’s parking lot.

Prescription medications will be accepted for disposal.

Illegal drugs, needles, lotions, liquids, inhalers, aerosol cans and thermometers will not be accepted.