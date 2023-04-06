YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown-based podcast is celebrating a new milestone.

Can’t Knock the Pod is releasing its 150th episode.

“Our first episode was September 2019 and to still be going now is a really good feeling,” said Art Ward.

Ward said starting a podcast is something he always wanted to do. He said he knew co-hosts Lisette Elena and DJ Chip Banks would be perfect. Now, a fourth co-host has joined, Shaq Renee.

Ward says one of the main components of the show is the humor in each episode. He says they have a way of drawing people in.

“People have become accustomed to listening while they’re at work or while they’re on their way to work, so the feedback is great,” he said.

Ward says their episodes hit on many different topics from music, movies, entertainment and local topics as well. They have featured local candidates, touched on school board issues and more.

“We realize that we have a responsibility at the end of the day to speak on things that’s going on in our city,” he said.

Although they touch on local topics, people from all over the country listen in, so they have a variety of things discussed, including bringing guests on.

Recently, national rapper Kap G made an appearance on the show. For their 150th episode, they will have another special guest. They have also held live shows in the past.

The podcast recently found a new home with LV8 Studios. They also have a radio show on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. on LOUD 102.3.

You can find their episodes and follow along with them on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.