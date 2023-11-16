(WKBN)- Two local winners from the Mahoning Valley won big in Ohio Lottery scratch-off games this week.

According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, Diane Davis of Warren won $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, “$1,000,000 Cashword.”

After taxes, she will receive $36,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue Northwest in Warren.

The Ohio Lottery states that $1,000,000 Cashword is a $20 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of Tuesday, there is one top prize remaining in the game.

The Ohio Lottery said on Wednesday that Trent Woolmaker of Salem won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, “Precious Diamonds.”

Woolmaker said it’s probably the fifth scratch-off he’s ever played. “I’m just super lucky,” he said.

After taxes, Woolmaker will receive $14,400.

The winning ticket was sold by Barnett’s Drive Thru on State Route 62 in Salem.

“Precious Diamonds” is a $10 Scratch-Off with a top prize of $40,000 per year for 25 years. As of Wednesday, two top prizes are remaining in the game.

For more information on winners from the Ohio Lottery, visit its website.