AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many pizza shops across the country are still catching their breath after Sunday’s Super Bowl. It’s a busy day because pizza and wings are staples at most parties. We talked with a couple of local shops to see how it went.

The Super Bowl is over but local pizza shops like Ianazone’s and Bruno Bros. reaped major benefits thanks to the big game.

“We sold probably over 400 pizzas,” said Ianazone’s owner Amir Tajaddini.

With the price of ingredients going up, a busy day like the Super Bowl was a welcomed opportunity for local pizza shops.

“It’s a chain event from distribution — comes to us, from us goes to customers — and we pride ourselves on having quality ingredients and quality food. So we try to keep it that way but the pressure is so much. We try not to put that pressure on our customers,” Tajaddini said.

Bruno Bros. in Austintown also saw huge sales of pizza and wings.

“I mean, it’s busy all day long but those two hours before the game from 4 to 6 is just absolutely insane,” said Bruno Bros. co-owner Scott Mezzapeso.

While the day can be chaotic, it’s really all what you make of it.

“You can have a bad attitude and make the day just terrible or you can actually have a good attitude. No matter what happens or how busy it is, you can make it enjoyable, which is what we try to do here. If you’re going to work hard, try to make it enjoyable,” Mezzapeso said.

Over at Ianazone’s, they also enjoyed the day and were happy to be a part of everyone’s celebration.

“It was good, it was exciting. It gets busy but it’s exciting, especially when you have a good staff, everything goes smooth. You have fun even when you’re working and I hope people enjoyed the food and had fun too,” Tajaddini said.

It was a busy day but the shops definitely appreciated everyone’s support.

“That was definitely a boost, it was definitely a boost,” Mezzapeso said.