Local pizza shop victim of forgery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are investigating the forgery of a check that was falsely cashed as being from a Boardman pizza shop.

Police were contacted by the owner of Wedgewood Pizza Monday after he was contacted by First National Bank in Poland. Reports say that the bank informed him about a $4,000 check that was cleared from his business account.

In the report, the owner said his business is under a different account name. The check was dated on November 3 and cleared on November 18, but reports state that the bank is unsure of where the check was cashed.

According to the report, Pellegrini said that the logo that was on the check was forged.

The case is under investigation by police, and the bank is working to determine where the check was casehd.