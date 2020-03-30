Local pizza shop sees increased interest in menu item that’s been there for years

Wedgewood Pizza in Austintown has tons of dough, which uses the same ingredients as bread

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Besides toilet paper, people have been stocking up on another popular item: bread.

Wedgewood Pizza in Austintown has tons of dough, which uses the same flour, yeast and water as bread.

It makes pizza bread with or without seasoning and in all sorts of different sizes.

It’s been popular since being featured, even though Wedgewood has had it on the menu for half a century.

“Is this something new? No, we’ve always made this. I tried to encourage customers to get it but they kinda shrug it off, they think, ‘Well, I’ll just have my pizza.’ But [being] forced into needing some bread, it’s kind of opened their eyes to something that we’ve had for 52 years,” said Wedgewood’s Filomena Ritcioni.

The pizza bread has been a popular add-on item to pizza orders.