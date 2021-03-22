Local pizza shop owner sees new ‘social spot’ for Smokey Hollow property

The address at 252 Valley Street in Youngstown's Smokey Hollow is owned by Alex Zordich

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a Cornersburg Pizza shop has returned to the roots of his Youngstown ancestors with plans to open a specialty restaurant in the neighborhood where they once lived.

The address at 252 Valley Street in Youngstown’s Smokey Hollow is owned by Alex Zordich. He also owns Yosteria Pizza in Cornersburg.

Zordich plans to turn the house into a restaurant for private parties. He hopes to have it up and running before the end of the year.

“It’s a peaceful environment, which is why I want to create this destination spot,” Zordich said.

Zordich gave 27 First News a tour of the property, behind which once sat the house where his grandmother and great parents once lived.

“I was always intrigued by this area. So many stories, so many traditions,” Zordich said.

The property includes a small brick shed, which has likely been there since the house was built in 1912.

“Really excited about that shed. I want to turn it into a wood-fired oven,” Zordich said.

Inside, he’s already built a bar for the restaurant to come.

“I want to clean up the floors. I want to clean up this bar, but the way I see it, this is a nice social spot right here,” Zordich said.

When it opens, it too will be called Yosteria. And though we’re using the word restaurant to describe it, it will be a specialty restaurant.

“To start, I just want it to be private events, private dinners, just kind of like a social place. Just do different creative things, osteria style where it’s a fixed menu. You have groups of 10 to 20 people,” Zordich said.

Zordich is putting a lot of work into the house. So much so that he is, at the moment, living there.