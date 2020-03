Restaurants are allowed to offer carryout options during stay at home order

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one week since schools closed and as kids get stir crazy, a local pizza shop is rolling out a new feature to help keep families busy.

Brier Hill Pizza in Struthers is offering take home pizza kits so parents can make pizza with their kids.

All restaurants and bars closed down sit down dining options due to the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants are still allowed to offer carryout options.

To order from Brier Hill Pizza, you can call 330-750-1997.