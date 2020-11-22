Local pizza restaurant temporarily closes all locations due to COVID-19 concerns

(WKBN) – A local pizza shop has decided to temporarily close its doors due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bruno Brothers Pizza announced Saturday on their social media pages that they would be closing all their stores temporarily “to take precautions due to COVID.”

They have a three locations in the Valley, one in Boardman, Austintown and Struthers. The Struthers location had just recently opened last week.

They did not say specifically that anyone had been exposed to or had contracted coronavirus in the post.

Bruno Brothers Pizza did not give a specific day that they would reopen their restaurants.

