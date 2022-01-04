LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Visitor’s Bureau is holding a social media contest. They’re calling it the Columbiana County Virtual Pizza Passport.

Five random winners will win a large topping pizza from a variety of pizza parlors in Columbiana County.

To enter, visit three participating pizza parlors in the county, follow the visitor’s bureau on any of their social media accounts, and post a picture of your dated receipt and pizza. This enters your name into the drawing to win.

“We’re trying to use this as a test to maybe further this passport program through the visitor’s bureau,” said event organizer Neal Bayless. “We’ve thrown around different ideas utilizing some of our parks in the county and some of our other established businesses.”

Winners will be announced on social media the first week of April. More information and a list of participating pizza parlors can be found online.