Local pizza joint finds new home inside 110-year-old house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Yosteria and its special brand of pizza started three years ago in a back room of Youngstown’s former B&O Train Station. Then it was into a strip plaza in Cornersburg and now, as of Friday, Yosteria has opened in an old house in Smoky Hollow.

Yosteria’s new home is at 252 Valley Street in Youngstown’s Smoky Hollow neighborhood. The house is 110 years old.

“Oh, I love it down here, yeah. A lot of history down here,” said Alex Zordich.

Yosteria is the concept of Youngstown native and former Cardinal Mooney quarterback Alex Zordich.

“I’m not even a quarter of the way where I really want to take this thing, but it will be fun to build,” Zordich said.

Zordich is running his kitchen out of a food truck next to the house, where right now he’s making pizzas on Fridays and Saturdays.

“It’s a mixture of what I learned over in Italy and then my Grandma Bucci just learning from her,” Zordich said.

Zordich’s great-grandparents settled in Smoky Hollow. His father grew up there. Inside, in what he calls the bar room, pictures of his ancestors hang from one of the walls.

It’s in the bar room where he plans to hold private Italian-themed dinners for 10-75 people at $45-65 a person.

“It’s a two to three hour exclusive meal, family-style, several courses, no rush. You just feel like you own the joint,” Zordich said.

Rick Cook is also a Mooney guy who stopped in for a pizza. Cook likes the whole Smoky Hollow vibe.

“Oh, we love it. My wife’s from the north side, she’s an Ursuline grad. My friends own the MVR so we’re always down here. So we’re really looking forward to taking advantage of the setup down here,” Cook said.

“You talk to so many people that are from the Hollow. They have so many great memories. I think when they come here to have an event, have a dinner, they’re really going to see what everybody was talking about,” Zordich said.

Currently, Yosteria does not have a liquor license but Zordich is working on getting one.

He has closed his Cornersburg location, so the only place to get Yosteria pizza is now in Smoky Hollow.