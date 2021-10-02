Local photo contest aims to highlight fall season in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau is asking people to share their photos of Youngstown for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

The fall campaign of “Snapshots of Youngstown” encourages photographers to share their pictures enjoying the fall season in the area. Photos can be uploaded on the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s website.

The promotion will run from October 1 through November 14, 2021.

“There’s plenty of opportunities throughout Youngstown and Mahoning County to enjoy everything the beautiful fall season has to offer,” said CVB Executive Director Linda Macala. “Take a hike, view the foliage, check out a YSU Football game, pick pumpkins and apples at a farm or visit a fall market. If you need some inspiration for your entry, we will be posting a series of blogs with suggestions.”

“During our Winter 2021 campaign, we highlighted some of Youngstown’s popular restaurants with our gift card giveaway,” she continued. “This time we want to focus on some of Youngstown’s favorites like OH WOW! Children’s Center, Butter Maid Bakery, Mill Creek Golf Course, and White House Fruit Farm, to name a few.”

Multiple entries are permitted for more chances to win, but participants can only win one gift card. Photos must be taken in Mahoning County.

The photos will be used in future marketing to promote visitation to Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Rules of the contest and additional information, including how to upload photos and the entry form, can be found at www.youngstownlive.com/snapshotsofyoungstown.