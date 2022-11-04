YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – If your child has an infection, their treatment could look different this year.

A liquid amoxicillin shortage is affecting the Valley, and an increase in illnesses like RSV could be contributing.

Amoxicillin comes as a capsule, a tablet, a chewable tablet and as a liquid to be taken by mouth, depending on the age of the patient. The FDA listed the liquid form of the drug, which is used by young children, in its drug shortage database. Most parents know it as a liquid bubblegum-flavored antibiotic.

Mercy Health pharmacist Matthew Tricomi said you shouldn’t stress – there are alternatives. Other penicillin antibiotics can be used depending on the illness and any patient allergies or restrictions.

While the liquid version is in short supply, other forms like pills are more available.

“We have to put out heads together and figure out what the best alternative is to maintain medical care for our patients,” he said.

Tricomi says though antibotic-resistant infections are always a concern, the shortage shouldn’t contribute to the issue. He says it’s difficult to predict when the shortage could end.

The most common reason antibiotics are prescribed for children is to treat ear infections, though they can also be used to treat bacterial sinus and throat infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, amoxicillin is considered a “first-line” therapy, though there are other antibiotics that can be used.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.