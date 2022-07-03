HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage PD is warning people of possible internet and telephone scams related to Amazon.

In a Facebook post, Hermitage PD says the scammers will reportedly phish for your account, credit card or personal information. They also claim a Hermitage police officer will also call.

When the Hermitage PD impersonating officer calls, the caller id is spoofed to look like the actual Hermitage PD.

Hermitage PD advises people to never give personal information to anyone calling you claiming to be from a business or organization.