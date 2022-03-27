YOUNGSTOWN (WKBN) — A pastor in Youngstown is being recognized for her work in the community.

Mary Hall received a special surprise after her service on Sunday.

She’s been with Fifth Ave Community Church since 1998.

She was presented with a plaque from Youngstown United as One for her ministry services for kids and adults.

Throughout her time, Hall’s gone above and beyond in serving the community.

From food and clothes giveaways to community cookouts — she says for her, it’s all about serving the Lord.

“It’s a pleasure to serve the Lord and that’s what it’s all about for me, serving the Lord here on the corner of Fifth and Fairgreen at Fifth Avenue Community Church, and he blesses us with the resources we need,” Hall said.

Mary was addicted to drugs and alcohol for 15 years and homeless at one point in her life. She tells us she’s happy to now be able to help other people get out of similar situations.