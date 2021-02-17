Local pastor encourages people to get COVID-19 vaccine

He and his wife got their first dose Tuesday and said it took about 45 minutes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Samson Murry, Jr. is a pastor at Triedstone Baptist Church in Warren. He is encouraging people to not be afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine and wants everyone to get it when they can.

“I’m advising not only the minorities, not only the Blacks but whoever, if you can’t hook yourself up, if you can’t register, get somebody to help you out,” Murry said.

Murry and his wife got the vaccine Tuesday around 2 p.m. at Rite Aid on Parkman Road NW. He said he has some soreness in his left arm.

“Check on your family members, the senior citizens and your family members, your family members that don’t have computers — get them registered. It is available. It is a blessing from God, and we need to get it as quick as we can get it,” Murry said.

Murry said it took about four days between registering for the vaccine and getting it. They received the Moderna vaccine.

Murry said he will get a text in 28 days to get his second dose.

“It probably took maybe 45 minutes to complete the process,” Murry said. “We had to sit and wait after we got the vaccine for about 15 minutes and that was it.”