YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday.

Rev. David J. Bonnar appointed Rev. John-Michael Lavell as the director as of September 1. These new duties will be an addition to his responsibilities as Vicar for Missionary Discipleship and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.

The appointment will bring together the Office of Stewardship and Development within the Department of Missionary Discipleship for the diocese.

“I am grateful for the confidence Bishop Bonnar has demonstrated in appointing me to the role of Director of Stewardship and Development for the Diocese of Youngstown…I believe this new role, coupled with the role of Vicar for Missionary Discipleship, will provide a wonderful opportunity to expand both in a united direction for the future of our diocesan Church,” said Father Lavelle.

Part of Father Lavelle’s duties will be to coordinate donation and grant opportunities as well as fundraising opportunities.

Father Lavelle was appointed Vicar for Missionary Discipleship in 2021.