Local party supply and liquor stores see New Year’s Eve rush

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With bars and restaurants closing at 10 p.m. people have to make their own fun at home for New Year’s Eve.

This year, people are stocking on three things: Food, booze and New Year’s decorations.

The Party Place in Boardman was busy Thursday. Cars were still pulling into the parking an hour before closing time.

There were families, people picking up party hats, balloons, noisemakers, and party gear.

Assistant Manager Maggie Lindsey said they had all hands on deck for the New Year’s Eve rush. They figured they would be busy based on how the Christmas holiday went.

“Today has been busy, crazy. People buying all their last-minute party stuff, hats, centerpieces, balloons, shot glasses and wine glasses,” Lindsey said.

The other place that was a big hit was the liquor store. Lines of people waiting outside were seen at stores in Austintown and Boardman. The steady stream of people started in the afternoon and didn’t stop.

“Typically, this is the busiest day of our year but because of the virus, the pandemic, we are experiencing a record year in alcohol sales, overall,” said Nick Catsoules, owner of Nick’s Drive-thru.

Catsoules said he wasn’t sure if this New Year’s Eve set a record compared to previous years but said it has been extremely busy.

