WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks and recreation professionals gathered Friday at the first Mahoning Valley Parks and Recreation Leadership Summit.

It happened at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Community partners and elected officials were also present.

The summit recognized incredible parks around the Valley. It’s goal was to build relationships to help support park financial needs. It also provided insight to growing park districts in the area.

“Parks are a community thing. You know, as Mayor Franklin said, you know, it’s what people see first and, you know, see the you know, it’s the heartbeat of the community,” said Zachary Svette, the Trumbull County Metroparks executive director.

Trumbull County Metroparks hopes to make this summit an annual event.