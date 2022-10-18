LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Park is continuing its renovations, and some new additions will make it easier to navigate at night.

Six solar-powered lights have been added around the exercise trail. They’re part of the $75,000 state grant the village received two years ago.

Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson says lots of people walk the trail after dark, and the lights will add a new sense of safety for walkers.

“It’s only been open since July or so, and it’s a nightly ritual now. People go through to walk,” Wilson says. “It’s kind of ironic because we did have the park closed from dusk till dawn. We’ll have to change that because so many people are using it.”

Wilson says two more lights will be added soon. Three exercise stations will also be added around the path.

These projects should be completed in the middle of next summer.