LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A spring pastime is flying a kite and you’ll have a chance to this weekend at Scenic Vista Park in Lisbon.

The Columbiana County Park District is inviting the community to gather together to fly a kite.

They will bring many kinds of kites in case you don’t have one, but if you have one, feel free to bring it.

“There’s some beautiful kites out there, so it’s just an opportunity to make use of the natural elements, the wind and do something fun and exercise,” said Chair of Park Board Eileen Dray-Bradon.

The event is Saturday at 10 a.m.