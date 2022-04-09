CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saint Michael Parish announced the passing of their pastor emeritus, Father Terry J. Hazel, on Saturday.

Father Hazel was ordained to priesthood on June 7, 1975. He served at Saint Michael Parish from 1997 until his retirement in June 2021. There he oversaw several improvements to the church along with the addition of its Family Life Center.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at St. Michael Parish. Calling hours are still to be determined.

