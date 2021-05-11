Local Palestinians protest Israeli attacks and forced evictions in Jerusalem

They also want to change the discussion around Palestinian rights

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What began in 1948 with the establishment of the country of Israel continued late Tuesday afternoon outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Youngstown.

Around 100 pro-Palestinian protestors marched and carried signs, protesting the actions this week of Israeli forces on Palestinians living in Jerusalem.

The protesters say the Israeli government’s attacks and forced eviction of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem have been going on for far too long.

“For decades, people have been evicted from their homes. People have lived in their homes for decades and in just one day, two days, they have to leave, they have to be evicted. We’re here to raise awareness of that,” said Mohammad Yusuf.

They also want to change the discussion around Palestinian rights.

“I think that there’s this narrative going around that if you’re pro-Palestinian, you’re automatically anti-Semitic, and that’s absolutely not true. This is not about hating Jewish people or anything like that. This is about supporting Palestinians,” said Haneen Adi.

Israeli forces have also attacked mosques in the Shiekh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem in the past few days.

The protestors believe that standing up for the basic human rights of Palestinians shouldn’t be up for debate.

“It’s not very controversial, in fact, it’s actually very straightforward. These people have a right to their land and to their homes,” Adi said.

The protestors hope that the people of Youngstown hear their message and take time to learn more about the problems that Palestinians are facing in Jerusalem.

“Let’s hope that they see us, that they see us protesting and they say, ‘Hey, these people are out here, they’re here for a cause,’ and that will initiate them to go on their phones, Google Palestine or Israel and see what’s going on,” Yusuf said.