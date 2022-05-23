BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) – While counting down to Memorial Day, Bessemer has put up reminders of its hometown heroes who have served in the military. It was an idea the mayor approached council about and they loved it.

A small town with a big military tradition, Bessemer is celebrating its heroes.

70 banners were put up this weekend recognizing them.

“I think it was probably more than what they expected. I don’t think they expected the turnout that they’ve got,” said Bryan Cunningham in Bessemer.

The banners are on every pole along Main Street and Poland Avenue. They cost $200 apiece and were bought by families and donors across the Bessemer/North Beaver/Mohawk area.

The stories include one person shot down over the sea and spent time in the water to survive. Another who carried supplies through landmines back to the troops, before he died in battle.

“I mean, it just astounding to me the kind of selflessness that these men and women showed. Just it’s overwhelming to me, honestly,” said Mayor Nathan Leslie of Bessemer.

The grandmother of the mayor’s wife is included. She was the first female from Lawrence County to enlist in the Navy.

The banners carry pictures and names of people who served as far back as World War II. There are even multiple members of one family on the banners. And some people on active duty, like Monas Cunningham, whose picture is on the banner in front of his father’s house.

“Just sort of renews your faith in a lot of our people in in the community and in the people that live in the area here. You know, just makes you proud,” continued Cunningham.

Bessemer has Kennedy Park, which has a memorial to the borough’s fallen heroes. The banners are a new way to make sure the military tradition was recognized, and shared, so it can be passed on.

“I want them to see this and look at this as a way of celebrating the people that have made this community what it is and made our country the way it is and to really give honor to those folks,” said Mayor Leslie.

The banners will stay up for July 4th and Veterans Day in November, but will be taken down before winter to preserve them for next year and beyond.