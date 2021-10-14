Local OVI checkpoint funding could cause changes

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is getting more money to keep our roads safe. Funding has been renewed, but the successful program could take a hit next year.

The agency is getting $225,000 in federal grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That money will be used for equipment and labor. It’ll all go toward sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.

“Our goal is to save lives and make the roadways safer in Mahoning County. We want to try to change the behavior of the motoring public and have people make better decisions about drinking and driving,” said Canfield Cheif Scott Weamer.

Because of the task force, Weamer says they’ve had fewer deadly alcohol-related crashes in a three-year period, but since the number is dropping, this will be the last year they get full funding.