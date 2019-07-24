Local organizations team up to give away free clothes to community

There will be free clothes for kids and adults, as well as free family portraits.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boys and Girls Club has partnered with Forever Me, a women’s empowerment group, to give back to the community.

On Saturday, they will hold a clothing giveaway for children and adults.

The giveaway will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 2105 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown.

There will be free baby and kids’ clothes, as well as women’s and men’s clothes. Anyone is welcome to come and take advantage of the giveaway.

Jdavis Photography will also be providing free family portraits. The Villa will be giving away gift cards and other items.