YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not too late to get some seeds planted in your garden this year, and local organizations were giving them out on Friday in Youngstown.

The Northeast Homeowners Association and Mahoning Food Access Initiative held a seed giveaway and plant demonstration Friday afternoon.

They gave out fruit and vegetable seeds and plants, and also showed people how to plant them in their gardens.

It was held at the pocket park on McGuffey Road.

“If you feel sad, if you feel well, if you are well or not, this addresses all the issues. Diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, depression — nature has so many answers, and many of us in our areas have the green space that we can actually go to,” said Sophia Buggs, director of the Mahoning Food Access Initiative.

Buggs says they hold this event once a year.

If you missed out and want to learn more about growing your own food, you can contact Buggs at 330-406-9961 or Mahoningfoodaccess@gmail.com.