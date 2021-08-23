Local organizations call for community members to step up as mentors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mentoring training took place in Youngstown on Monday.

Several churches and organizations teamed up to train community members on how to become mentors.

“Relationship is one of the most important things in a person’s life. So with a positive relationship, it doesn’t necessarily matter what your background is… If you have an adult in your life that cares about you, you can make it,” said Guy Burney, director of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (C.I.R.V.)

It happened at New Bethel Baptist Church. Organizations including C.I.R.V., My Brother’s Keeper and Big Brothers & Big Sisters came together to get people involved.

“There’s many children that could benefit from a positive role model, and that’s our mission, to reach out to those kids,” said Brian Higgins, program director for Big Brothers & Big Sisters.

Burney says the need for mentors in the community is great.

“Everybody needs support, everybody needs extra. I had coaches, I had people, I had all kinds of folks around me that helped me to become who I am,” Burney said.

After the training, volunteers had the opportunity to mentor for different organizations like My Brother’s Keeper and the Lifetime Mentorship Program or mentor for adults returning to society after serving jail time.

Anyone who wasn’t able to make it to Monday’s training but wishes to become a mentor still can. All you have to do is reach out to C.I.R.V at 330-742-8778 or Big Brothers & Big Sisters at 330-545-0002. You can also call if you have a child or returning citizen who could use a mentor of their own.