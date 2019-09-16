Local organization responds to decision to clear officers in deadly Niles shooting

That decision left many in the community feeling justice was not served

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There is more fallout from last week’s decision by a grand jury to clear the Niles officers involved in the deadly January shooting of Matthew Burroughs.

On Friday, Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins released a 35-page document of the grand jury’s findings.

Watkins said his office agrees that prosecution of officers Christopher Mannella and James Reppy was unwarranted.

That decision left many in the community feeling justice was not served.

On Monday, a local community organization released the following statement in regards to the report:

“… the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League asked a retired investigator of the U.S. Department of Justice if he would critique the document. He agreed and we are in receipt of his critique. The conclusion of this critique bears some question that warrants a third party to review the case of the officer involved shooting of Matthew Burroughs.”

Burroughs, 35, was killed in the shooting involving two officers near the Royal Mall Apartments on Vienna Avenue on January 2.