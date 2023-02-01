YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization will now be accepting SNAP benefits for its meal program.

Jewish Family & Community Services and the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown are now accepting SNAP for their JMeals program.

SNAP participants can pick the meals they receive out of a monthly rotation of options.

The meals are available for participants ages 60 and older who are currently receiving SNAP benefits and those who have emotional and/or physical disabilities.

Fully prepared, frozen meals are available to anyone in Mahoning and Trumbull counties through private pay. All meals are prepared fresh daily at the JCC and then frozen for delivery. Home delivery or pick up is available. Each meal includes an entrée and two sides. The cost is $6 per meal with a five-meal minimum.

For more information or to learn if you qualify, call 330-884-6386.