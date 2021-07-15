Local organization helps give Valley homes a landscaping facelift

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of homes in the area are getting a landscaping facelift over the next few days, thanks to the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities and a local landscaping organization.

A home in Austintown is one of half a dozen homes for clients of the board where staffing and other issues won’t allow the operators themselves to do the work.

Leaders with the Mahoning Valley Landscape Contractors and Nurserymen’s Association stepped in to do the landscaping work for free.

Check back later to hear from those involved in this and why they’re doing it.