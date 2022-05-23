BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local childhood development organization is giving back to the community through art.

The Knapp Center for Childhood Development will be moving to a larger location next fall.

It is seeking high school and college-aged artists for an art competition.

The selected winners will paint murals located in the new Knapp Center building.

The seven winners will also receive $1,500 toward school tuition.

“Our goal is to be a leader in the community and as a leader, we want to give back and serve the community,” said Becca Muntean, an Applied Behavior Analysis program assistant.

The deadline to submit artwork is June 11.

Visit the Knapp Center’s website for more information about the art scholarship competition.