YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking to grow a garden this year, there’s an opportunity to get some free seeds this week.

The Mahoning County OSU Extension will be giving out free seeds all week.

“I think the biggest benefit of growing your own food is knowing where your food came from. Everyone right now is health-conscious or they at least like to know where their food came from, and the supply chains right now are also really hard to get ahold of some types of food, so the more that you can do for yourself, I think the better that you feel about it,” said Kristen Eisenhauer, extension educator with the Mahoning County extension office.

They’ll be giving out carrot, sunflower, cucumber and lettuce seeds.

“Gardening also keeps you active. So, not only are you getting those fresh vegetables that are coming straight from your backyard, but you’re getting out, you’re in the soil, you know, a little bit of horticulture therapy, some time alone, some time to think,” Eisenhauer said.

Growing your own food is also beneficial financially, as inflation continues to rise prices.

Eisenhauer said they began giving out seeds as part of the Ohio Victory Gardens when the pandemic first hit.

“ODA got a donation, they were able to get seeds, and they worked with different extension offices across Ohio to be able to get those seeds to the people that needed them and could utilize them, to grow victory gardens, which is something that started during World War II,” she said.

Mercy Health identified the best crops to grow in Ohio and when. Now that it’s getting warmer, vegetables like corn, peppers, eggplant, beans and tomatoes are ready to be planted.

The OSU Extension will be giving out seeds the rest of the week at the following locations: