Local organization donates care packages to families of NICU babies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization made a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman Thursday.

Justice 4 Joi donated more than 50 care package bags to the NICU department.

“Our NICU care package bags are filled with resources that are available in the community for the families to tap into. We have toiletries, such as toothbrushes, lotions, body wash, because it can get hectic, and sometimes you may not have that time,” said Janiene Taylor, founder of Justice 4 Joi.

Taylor founded the organization as an effort to assist families with babies in the NICU after her own experience. Now, she and others continue to give back and help others.

“We just want to, you know, help out and anything we can do, any assistance for the kids and the parents,” said Dominique Scott, Justice 4 Joi board member.

Taylor said they used to donate monthly, but the pandemic halted it, and they are happy to have the ability to give back again.

Anyone who has a baby in the NICU and may need some assistance can reach out to Taylor at Justice4joi.org to request a personalized NICU care package.