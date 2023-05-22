LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Shots for Tots celebrated its 12th anniversary with bicycle donations for students at Blott Guy Elementary School.

Shots for Tots is an organization started by two women in Liberty.

They surprised 20 students with brand-new bicycles on Monday as part of their commitment to serving Liberty Local Schools.

First News spoke to organizers who say that this is the third year partnering with Blott Guy Elementary School.

“Well, years ago we decided that the kids in this area wanted and needed bikes so we just started raising money to do so,” said Joann Dallesandro of Shots for Tots. “We give these to the school children at the end of the year and at Christmas time we give a majority of our bikes to the Marine’s Toys for Tots program.”

Event organizers say they look forward to this event every year. They hold several fundraisers during the year to buy the bikes.