(WKBN) — Governor Mike DeWine held a summit near Cleveland with local agencies to talk about what they could do for Ukrainian refugees settling in Ohio on Thursday.

The Way Station out of Columbiana County was one of those organizations. Their executive director said it was sort of like a networking event to see what resources were out there.

They talked about what they could do and who could do what.

“We’ve always said if there’s something that someone needs and we can’t help them we’re not going to just give them a phone number. We’re going to walk them through the help that they need and get them in touch with the agency that’s going to help them,” said executive director Chaney Nezbeth.

“Let me make it very very clear: Ohio welcomes and will welcome any refugees who come from Ukraine. We are a welcoming state. We are welcoming people. We are a nation of immigrants. We are a state that was built by immigrants,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Nezbeth said it was an honor to be included in the summit, and they could see refugees in Ohio anywhere from weeks to months from now.