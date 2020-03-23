Breaking News
Local online religious services

Local News

View the list below and let us know about services we are missing

Church generic

Credit: Richard Sharrocks/Moment/Getty mages

View our list below of religious services in the Valley that are currently offering off-site worship. We will be updating this list in the coming days/weeks. Are we missing a religious service? Fill out this form to let us know.

Columbiana

East Liverpool

Destiny House Assembly of God
(330) 386-5156
Live stream services every Sunday at 10 a.m. via Facebook or destinyhouseag.org

New Waterford

New Waterford United Methodist Church
Live stream available for Sunday services at 10 a.m.

Mahoning

Austintown

Four Mile Run Christian Church
(330) 799-7831
Live stream on Facebook & YouTube pages every Sunday morning at 9:00 AM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fmrcc/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYWqje0YBuIOyPzZV33HDAA

Youngstown

New Covenant Church of the Nazarene
Live stream available for Sunday services

Mercer

Trumbull

Hubbard

St. John’s Episcopal Church
Live stream available for Sunday services at 9 a.m.

Covenant Life
Live stream available for Sunday services at 10:30 a.m.

