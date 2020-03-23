Local online religious services

View our list below of religious services in the Valley that are currently offering off-site worship. We will be updating this list in the coming days/weeks. Are we missing a religious service? Fill out this form to let us know.
Columbiana
East Liverpool
Destiny House Assembly of God
(330) 386-5156
Live stream services every Sunday at 10 a.m. via Facebook or destinyhouseag.org
New Waterford
New Waterford United Methodist Church
Live stream available for Sunday services at 10 a.m.
Mahoning
Austintown
Four Mile Run Christian Church
(330) 799-7831
Live stream on Facebook & YouTube pages every Sunday morning at 9:00 AM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fmrcc/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYWqje0YBuIOyPzZV33HDAA
Youngstown
New Covenant Church of the Nazarene
Live stream available for Sunday services
Mercer
Trumbull
Hubbard
St. John’s Episcopal Church
Live stream available for Sunday services at 9 a.m.
Covenant Life
Live stream available for Sunday services at 10:30 a.m.