Local online religious services

View our list below of religious services in the Valley that are currently offering off-site worship. We will be updating this list in the coming days/weeks. Are we missing a religious service? Fill out this form to let us know.

Columbiana

East Liverpool

Destiny House Assembly of God

(330) 386-5156

Live stream services every Sunday at 10 a.m. via Facebook or destinyhouseag.org

New Waterford

New Waterford United Methodist Church

Live stream available for Sunday services at 10 a.m.

Mahoning

Austintown

Four Mile Run Christian Church

(330) 799-7831

Live stream on Facebook & YouTube pages every Sunday morning at 9:00 AM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fmrcc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYWqje0YBuIOyPzZV33HDAA

Youngstown

New Covenant Church of the Nazarene

Live stream available for Sunday services

Mercer

Trumbull

Hubbard

St. John’s Episcopal Church

Live stream available for Sunday services at 9 a.m.

Covenant Life

Live stream available for Sunday services at 10:30 a.m.