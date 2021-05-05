Local Ohio and Pa. congressmen visit U.S. border with Mexico

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Bill Johnson took a trip to the southern border this week.

Johnson was joined by Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly and Ohio Congressman Troy Balderson.

Johnson said he witnessed the humanitarian, health and national security crisis “the Biden Administration has created” at the border.

“By reversing President Trump’s immigration policies, such as canceling the border wall construction and reinstating the ‘catch and release’ policy, our border patrol agents have been put in a nearly impossible position. Without the proper tools, funding and support they need, their job is next to impossible. Sadly, that may be exactly what President Biden wants,” Johnson said.

Johnson said along with people crossing the border, a record amount of fentanyl “is coming with them.”

The congressmen visited the U.S. Border Patrol Facility in Donna, Texas, the Health and Human Services Delphi Site, a Temporary Outdoor Processing Site (TOPS), the physical border wall and the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges.