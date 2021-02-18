Local official recommends checking heat system before cranking that dial

If something is damage there's a risk of carbon monoxide leaking out

(WKBN) – As the cold weather rages on and individuals crank their thermostats like the lead guitarist would an amp of a 1980s rock band, Captain John Walsh of the Western Reserve Fire District said it’s important to make sure everything is in working order.

“One of the main failures, is the reason people need to have their furnace inspected is the heat exchanger will go bad on these furnaces,” Walsh said.

When that happens, the risk of carbon monoxide leaking in the home goes up.

“You need a service tech to come out, and that’s part of their yearly maintenance is to check that to make sure the heat exchanger is not cracked,” Walsh said.

A trained professional is necessary for a full inspection. It’s important to have it checked yearly, but individuals can do some checking on their own.

For instance, firefighters recently took a call for a carbon monoxide detector going off. When they got there, they narrowed it down to the furnace and water heater as the source. Further inspection revealed corrosion, debris build-up and holes in some flue pipes.

“We did secure the gas and power to the furnace and turned off the gas to the water heater and opened the windows up and everything to ventilate the structure naturally,” Walsh said. “Let the CO (carbon monoxide) dissipate to an acceptable level and then had them call their licensed contractor to come out and take a look at it and make the repairs needed.”

Walsh said no one inside was experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which could mirror flu symptoms. Increased condensation on windows is another sign, according to Walsh.

“Any gas appliance is going to create CO, so even in the summer, whether it’s a tankless water heater or a regular water heater, it’s going to create CO, and it’s going to exhaust up the chimney,” Walsh said. “Is it more prevalent in the winter with heating systems? Yes, because there are so many problems that go along with heating systems. That’s one of the reasons we recommend having them inspected.”

Speaking of chimneys, check the mortar, make sure everything is sealed tightly, and if it not, call a technician.

All homes should have carbon monoxide detectors, and having one in every bedroom is important because, on average, a person spends the most time there each day.

He also said to make sure any exhaust pipes coming out of the house aren’t blocked.