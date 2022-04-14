POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Two Poland Township officers were honored for their heroic actions at the township trustees’ meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Poland Township Police Department Facebook page, Officer Henderson and Officer Superak were called to help an elderly woman who was choking and not breathing.

The post says that officers performed life-saving measures to save the woman by opening her airway.

Courtesy: Poland Township Police Department-Facebook

Both Henderson and Superak were presented with the Life Saving Award. Officers of the Poland Township Police Department were also presented with the Covid-19 Service Award for their service to the community during the pandemic.