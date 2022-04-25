BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman police arrested a man Sunday night who they said was impersonating a U.S. Marshal.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn on South Avenue in Youngstown at 7:30 p.m. where an employee said that she saw a man telling her that he was a U.S. Marshal.

Reports said that Logan Malick said that the U.S. Marshals were looking for ‘skinheads.’

Reports said that Malick had a gun and a badge that appeared to be fake. He was pulled over in front of a business on Route 224.

Courtesy: Boardman Police Department

Courtesy: Boardman Police Department

Washingtonville Police Chief Ken Faust said that Malick has been an officer there for a little less than six months.

Previously, Malick was an officer with the Leentonia Police Department and was recognized for pulling two people from a car before it was hit by a train.

When police questioned him, reports said Malick told officers he only had dreams of being a U.S. Marshal and that he never was one.

Faust said he expects Malick will be terminated.