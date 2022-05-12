(WKBN) – Nurses in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys are being celebrated for all they do for their patients.

It’s all a part of National Nurses Week, which ends Thursday.

The week is dedicated to honoring the men and women who are on the front lines of the healthcare industry. It’s also to show appreciation for the care they give to their patients each and every day.

“I’ve always loved nursing. I’ve always encouraged nursing. I think it’s just a wonderful, rewarding career. I mean, I don’t have a backup plan. There’s nothing else I’d rather do than be a nurse and take care of patients,” said Becky McFerren, a nurse at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

“You get the chance to impact others’ lives in a positive way that you wouldn’t be able to do in any other profession,” said Thomas Duffy, a Trumbull Regional Medical Center nurse.

The nurses say they would encourage others to consider entering what they called a rewarding career.