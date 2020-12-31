Local nurse featured in commercial thankful to be part of important message

Local nurse Lisa Burich appears with three other Ohio nurses in a COVID-19 PSA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person who knows all about the COVID numbers is Lisa Burich. You may have seen her on TV. She’s the nurse from St. Elizabeth Hospital in the Ohio Department of Health public service announcement warning people about the dangers of the virus.

Burich appears with three other nurses in the PSA.

“I just wanted to do anything I can do to help,” Burich said.

Before the ad on December 7, Burich also appeared on one of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s regular briefings.

“My manager actually nominated me. I did an interview at the beginning of COVID back in March. So, she nominated me to do a second one,” Burich said.

The first interview was with the media, but the second one was live throughout the state.

“It was very nerve-racking. No pressure, right? I was just in front of the entire state of Ohio,” Burich said.

Not long after her appearance with Governor, Burich was asked, and agreed, to be part of the commercial.

“My husband and I went down to Columbus, and I recorded the commercial with three other nurses,” she said. “The response has been positive.”

Burich hasn’t become widely recognizable out in public, but she gets a lot of praise from her colleagues.

“A lot of my co-workers and people at the hospital have come up to me and said things. They’ve seen the commercial but not out in the public by any means,” Burich said.

Burich recently contracted COVID-19. She said the headache and loss of taste and smell were the worst parts. She hasn’t received the vaccine yet. She plans to wait a few months because right now, she considers herself immune.

