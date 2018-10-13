Local non-profits give 50,000 pounds of food to community

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Three non-profit organizations handed out 50,000 pounds of food to community members in Trumbull County on Saturday.

People started gathering in line around 7 a.m. for the event, which was organized by the Warren Family Mission, Second Harvest Food Bank and Foster Living.

Dominic Mararri, the director of public relations at Warren Family Mission, said the annual Make a Difference Day is an important way to help as many people as possible.

"We have been seeing a steady increase in just people that are hungry and kind of working poor, I guess you could say," Mararri said.

He said they have several events throughout the year to give back to the community. For more information on the organization, visit warrenfamilymission.com.