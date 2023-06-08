YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit organization is working to help all people in the community, especially those in the Hispanic community.

Ministerio Caricias De Amor, or Loving Touch Ministries, is in its 10th year of service. It helps provide assistance to people in need of food, housing, health care services and more.

“We help everybody. We have helped any needs in the community but mainly the Hispanics because we know that we are lacking from some resources and service for the community,” said Elizabeth Rodriguez, director and founder of Ministerio Caricias De Amor.

Rodriguez says it all started in 2013 when she and others decided they wanted to help some people who were homeless and living in what was known as “tent city.”

They organized an event to help provide people with food and clothes, and the organization took off from there.

Rodriguez says she wants more people to be aware of their services and to reach out to them for help.

She says it’s important to provide the Hispanic community with resources because many people are newer to the area and don’t know where to get help. Oftentimes, there’s also a language barrier.

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, many left the island and moved to the Valley. Rodriguez’s team loaded up a 52-foot shipping container and headed to the island to help.

“We filled it up with all the community donations, water, food, and that’s how we ended up, the ministry taking the very first mission trip,” she said.

Rodriguez said now they service people in the area, but they also travel to other states to help people in need. They’ve traveled to Florida to help with hurricane relief and recently went to Philadelphia to help those affected by drug addiction and homelessness.

Rodriguez says they work by donations, so they are always accepting donations from people. If there are any services they cannot provide, they will help get people connected with the right organizations who can help them.

Anyone interested in finding out more information can call 330-774-0924.