Local non-profit welcomes Brookfield community to meet and play with adoptable dogs

He has saved around 80 dogs so far and has 20 adoptable dogs right now

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential fosters and pet owners in Brookfield had the chance to meet adoptable dogs at the Adopt-A-Pup, Walk-A-Pup event on Sunday.

Health Hearts and Paws Project held the event. The non-profit works to save dogs with heartworm, which may be otherwise euthanized at shelters.

The owner gives them medical care, fosters them and finds them new homes.

He has saved around 80 dogs so far and has 20 adoptable dogs right now.

“He takes care of all the vetting to have them treated and he fosters them during their treatment time. They’re restricted to crate rest because they can’t get highly active and once they’re ready, they go to rescue and to be adopted,” said volunteer Andrea Thompson.

This was the second year for the event.