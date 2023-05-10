YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sweet kitten is looking for a forever home.

Meet Karol, a nine month old Calico that was saved from the streets of Puerto Rico. West Side Cats in Youngstown recently took her in and they’re hoping to find her a safe and loving home.

Karol is blind but she gets around great and loves to sit in the sunlight and relax.

West Side Cats tells First News they think she’d do best in a home by herself with older, respectful children and no dogs, Or maybe an older, relaxed dog.

“We probably saved her life is what we probably did because she would have never been able to live down there that way and the rescuers down there don’t have the funds to continue like we do where we’re no kill,” said Jane Polish of West Side Cats. “The cats come in here and stay here forever if they have to.”

West Side Cats is asking that anyone interested in adopting Karol come in and spend some time with her first.

Since she’s blind, an owner with a one floor house would be ideal.