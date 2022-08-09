YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local non-profit helping lower-income residents become computer-literate is getting a major boost from AT&T.

Executives with the telecommunications giant presented a ceremonial check to directors with the Oak Hill Collaborative worth $20,000.

The money will help pay the costs of computer education courses and workshops the Collaborative now offers but directors said the money can also be spent in other ways.

“We can do things to improve the space. We can hire people. We can, you know, go to warren if we want. We can do a lot of things in conjunction with other monies, with other people, with other institutions. We really are a collaborative,” said Pat Kerrigan with Oak Hill Collaborative.

The donation is part of a $2 billion project by AT&T to help Americans improve their computer skills while also upgrading the network with new technology and equipment.

Nearly $45 million of that is being invested just in the Youngstown area to install new fiber optic lines that should go online later this year.