HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is caring for an emaciated, neglected dog found on Lincoln Road in Hubbard Township on Saturday, July 9.

The dog, later named Penny, had her ears cut off and an open sore on her butt that was filled with flies and larvae, according to the organization’s Facebook post.

Penny was taken to Countryside Veterinary Service in Kinsman where they found out her body condition score is a one, and she has two small tumors that will need to be removed.

Due to her ears being completely gone, she will need to wear ear muffs sometimes to protect her ear canals.

Her top lip is also completely torn from the gum line due to trauma, and almost all of her teeth are either worn down or gone.

Penny’s tongue is also almost completely gone due to trauma, which means that she’ll need to be hand-fed and given water via a syringe for the foreseeable future. She is also unable to pant, so she needs to avoid high temperatures.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is asking if you know who Penny’s owner was, please contact them, your local police department or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County’s Humane Department so that no more dogs suffer the same fate as Penny.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and subsequent conviction of whoever is responsible for Penny’s condition.