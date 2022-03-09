(WKBN) – A local non-profit organization is offering a new program that will give people free internet for five years.

Dare to Dream Foundation has announced its Culture Connect Program.

“The program is important because COVID showed us the devastating effect not having internet can cause. A lot of kids suffered when we went to remote learning because they didn’t even have internet connection at home to begin with,” said Lester Scott with Dare to Dream.

For a one-time fee of $20, qualifying applicants will receive a tablet, which comes with free internet access. The tablets will be able to connect to the internet with 15 GB a month for five years. The devices will also have a hotspot feature to allow other devices to connect to them.

The program is a part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which was passed by Congress during the pandemic to help families connect to the internet.

“In this day and age, internet connectivity, or lack thereof, can be like being cut off from the world. Unfortunately, not everyone has the resources or access to this internet connection, so we hope to solve that issue by empowering as many homes that need it most with an affordable option to be connected,” Scott said.

There are some qualifications to be able to take advantage of the program. Scott says eligibility is extended to most forms of public assistance, such as SNAP benefits, Medicaid, SSI, housing vouchers and more. Certain income limits will also apply.

Devices are limited to one device per address, and children under 18 years old must have a parent sign for the device.

Anyone interested in applying for the program, or wanting to find out more information can call or text 234-855-9264 or 330-651-5594.

Dare to Dream is also encouraging anyone able to donate to the program by sponsoring an eligible household, which you can do by visiting their website www.dtdfoundation.org.